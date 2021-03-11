Big Time Sports: NCAA dreams on the line as Day 2 of men’s Big Ten tournament tips off

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten Tournament is officially underway at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Minnesota and Penn State earned wins in Wednesday night’s first round, setting up a full day of basketball Thursday for round two.

The day begins with the 8-9 matchup between Maryland and Michigan State. The Spartans aim to lock up their bid to the NCAA Tournament after winning 7 of their final 11 games.

The second game of the afternoon session features the highest seed to play in the second round, No. 5 Ohio State against No. 13 Minnesota. The Buckeyes are looking to get back on track for a high seed in the “Big Dance” after losing their last four games.

The night session begins with the 10-7 game between Indiana and Rutgers. The Hoosiers need a miracle run in the conference tournament to snap their four-year NCAA drought, while the Scarlet Knights are in position to go dancing for the first time in 30 years.

The last game of the day is between No. 11 Penn State and No. 6 Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions come in riding a three-game win streak, while the Badgers are on a three-game skid.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan and special guest Audrey Dahlgren from WLNS in Lansing previewed the day’s action in “Big Time Sports.”

Thursday’s Schedule