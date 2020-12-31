Big Time Sports: Bowl games on the gridiron, conference play on hardwood usher in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s plenty of football and basketball to help Big Ten fans ring in the new year.

Indianapolis’ Chris Widlic and Dave Griffiths have a preview of all the weekend’s action on “Big Time Sports.”

Ohio State meets Clemson in a College Football Playoff national semifinal in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day. Jerod Smalley from WCMH-TV in Columbus gives us his take on the Buckeyes’ chances.

Northwestern will also take on Auburn in the Citrus Bowl earlier in the day, while Indiana plays Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl on Saturday.

On the hardwood, there are games on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday as teams turn their focus entirely to conference play. Nine Big Ten teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 with Wisconsin and Iowa in the top 10.

Football

Friday, January 1

Northwestern vs. Auburn – 1:00 p.m. ET

Ohio State vs. Clemson – 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 2

Indiana vs. Ole Miss – 12:30 p.m. ET

Basketball

Thursday, December 31

Minnesota at Wisconsin – 4:30 p.m. ET

Michigan at Maryland – 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 2

Iowa at Rutgers – 2:00 p.m. ET

Purdue at Illinois – 6:00 p.m. ET

Michigan State at Nebraska – 8:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 3