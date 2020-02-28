Big Time Basketball gets ready for the madness of March

FORT WAYNE – The No. 10-ranked Indiana Tech women's basketball team defeated Lourdes University, 74-41, Thursday evening in the quarterfinals of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Tournament inside the Schaefer Center. The win extends the Warriors win streak to 16 games.

DeAnn Kauffman notched her fifth double-double of the season with a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four assists while Erika Foy had 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Rachel Bell missed out on a triple-double by one rebound with 12 points and 10 assists for her fifth double-double of the year while adding two steals. Kyra Whitaker had nine points and two blocks while Alexis Hill had eight points, eight rebounds and three assists.

The Warriors dominated the inside game from the opening tip as Bell found Kauffman for a layup 10 seconds into the game to put the Warriors on top for good, their first of 48 points in the paint. Back-to-back fast break buckets from Bell put Tech up 10-4 with 5:20 to go in the opening quarter while the hosts held a 16-9 lead at the end of the period.

Tech used a 14-3 run to being the second quarter and separate themselves from the Gray Wolves, who were making their first-ever appearance in the WHAC Tournament, to go up 30-12 with 3:05 left in the first half. The Orange and Black pushed the lead up to 20 points and led 40-19 at the half. Kauffman went 4-4 from the floor in the quarter en route to nine points in the second.

The hosts used an 11-5 spurt to begin the second half and push the lead to 27 points and the lead never dipped to under 21 for the rest of the game as Tech improved to 18-1 all-time against Lourdes. Bell notched her 10th assists of the night with 3:14 to play as Foy pushed through contact to convert a layup en route to an old-fashioned three-point play, but could not pull down another rebound before exiting the game with just over two minutes to go.

Tech (27-4) will now host fourth-seeded Aquinas College in a semifinal matchup on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.