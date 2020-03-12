Big Ten Tournament canceled amid virus concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Big Ten Conference has canceled the remainder of its conference tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The conference announced just before noon Thursday, as players were warming up for the first game of the day, that the tournament was canceled effective immediately. Michigan and Rutgers were set to play at noon in Day 2 of the tournament.

The Big Ten issued the following statement:

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.