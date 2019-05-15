Riley Hospital for Children hosts annual Indy 500 party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway came to Riley Hospital for Children Tuesday night.

IndyCar drivers made a pit stop at the hospital for its annual Indy 500 party. Patients had the chance to interact with the drivers, and even race them with remote-controlled cars.

All of the fun was a way to give drivers a break from the stress at the track and also give the kids and their families some much-needed medicine.

The hospital said drivers who attend the annual Indy 500 party usually do pretty well on race day, including last season when Will Power won the race.

