Longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway historian to retire

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Donald Davidson, the longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway historian, has announced he is retiring at the end of December.

The Englishman first came to the Brickyard as a fan in May 1964. He impressed track owner Tony Hulman with his ability to recount stories.

He made a brief appearance on the IMS Radio Network that May and returned in 1965 to work with the network.

In 1997, he became a historical archivist for what is now known as IMS Productions.

He became what is believed to be the world’s first and only full-time track historian in 1998.