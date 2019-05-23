How do you win the Indianapolis 500?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Four turns, 200 laps and 500 miles, that’s the Indianapolis 500.

The first one to take the checkered flag will take home more than milk, more than hardware and more than wreaths. One driver’s name will be cemented in history as one of the best to ever race. So what does it take to win the Indianapolis 500?

“Well there is a lot of pieces that you gotta put together. One of them is have a great team, and this is, I can’t speak enough about this team, it’s incredible,” said Team Penske driver Helio Castroneves. “Even that I’m a part-timer just coming here for one race, or two races like I did the GP, you see that those guys have everything prepared so preparation is the key and hopefully that’s what we’re gonna get for the Indy 500.”

“You know, it takes everything coming together. Everything has to be perfect,” explained Andretti Autosport driver Ryan Hunter-Reay. “The car, the execution on the team side, the strategy. Everything has to be right, and that’s what it should take to win the Indy 500.”

“It takes obviously having a great team, great stops, fast car is probably the biggest thing and just being very smart in the race,” said Will Power.

Winning the Indianapolis 500 packs a punch. Not only does the driver go down in history as an Indy 500 winner. That driver also earns double points in the series. Chip Ganassi driver Scott Dixon won the greatest spectacle in racing in 2008. The driver of the 9 has also won five IndyCar championships. So which one would Dixon rather win again?

“I think my answer’s always the same, why not both? That’s why we’re here right is to get both, you know, Chip sets those goals every year. But no for me I think what drives me every year is the team, you know. We’re lucky to be working with Chip and Mike and everybody involved and winning an Indianapolis 500 definitely helps the championship. They go hand-in-hand. That’s all we’re thinking about right now,” explained Dixon.

The defending Indy 500 winner Will Power will attempt to win back-to-back 500s since his Team Penske teammate Helio Castroneves did it back in 2001 and 2002. Getting back to Victory Circle will not be easy.

“Man, it’s honestly so competitive now uh I think it’s gonna be really tight. Obviously I’m very confident on ovals and all that, I love racing on Super Speedway so yeah it’s a great thing. We’ll have our work cut out this year, we’ll have a lot of guys that’ll be right there,” said Power.