Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Buttigieg returns to South Bend after man killed by police
Top Stories
‘Mom of an Addict’ support group ready for first meeting
Man found stabbed in neighborhood badly hurt
Trump, Biden are bound for Iowa in potential 2020 preview
Missing man found walking on Tillman; Silver Alert canceled
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
At the Library
Cancer Care
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Staff Bios
Search
Search
Search
Big Race Daytona
Former NASCAR driver arrested for attempted underage sex
Kurt Busch crashes out of hometown Vegas NASCAR race
NASCAR drivers studying Vegas to prepare for playoff return
Kyle Busch wins hometown NASCAR Truck race in Las Vegas
Kyle Busch wins hometown NASCAR Truck race in Las Vegas
More Big Race Daytona Headlines
Ryan Blaney claims Vegas pole; Harvick still fast in 2nd
Ryan Blaney claims Vegas pole; Harvick still fast in 2nd
Busch brothers marvel at Vegas’ sports growth beyond NASCAR
Busch brothers marvel at Vegas’ sports growth beyond NASCAR
Stewart-Hass adjustment to Ford to be tested in Las Vegas
Stewart-Hass adjustment to Ford to be tested in Las Vegas
Richard Petty cars, trophies to be sold at auction on May 12
Richard Petty cars, trophies to be sold at auction on May 12
Moffitt takes Truck win in Atlanta on Busch’s pit mishap
Harvick dominant in 4th Atlanta Xfinity win in last 6 years
Don't Miss
Gas prices drop for 6th straight week
25 Years Ago: O.J. Simpson Bronco chase
Meghan and Harry release Father’s Day photo of baby Archie
Identical twins with identical GPAs are co-valedictorians
Purdue to celebrate 50th anniversary of Armstrong’s moonwalk
Go inside Nevada’s largest pot growing facility
Police: Woman was drunk, but no DUI for toy truck joy ride