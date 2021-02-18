Beware of fake ticket scams for Komets games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Komets and the Memorial Coliseum are warning sports fans of a scam involving fake tickets being sold on Facebook and other online platforms.

In a post on the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum’s Facebook page, the venue reminds hockey fans that the only purchase methods guaranteed to give out valid tickets are at the Coliseum Ticket Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com or via the Ticketmaster mobile app.

The team said Wednesday that 300 more tickets would be available for purchase for home games after Allen County remained ‘yellow’ in the latest statewide county-by-county community spread map.

Attendance at the Memorial Coliseum was initially capped at 2,619 fans for Komets games when the K’s season was announced last month.

The Komets open their season Friday at 8 p.m. against Wheeling. Tickets are now on sale.