Beasley to offer a free virtual soccer camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- In an impressive 10-day challenges, 50 different skills were put to the test to see what kid could complete the drills the fastest and most accurate.

Owen Lieland of Fort Wayne was the big winner and gets to pick any jersey DaMarcus Beasley has for him to sign and give. This still would have been impressive if it was just locally known, but to make it more impressive, this challenge ranged from kids of all different age groups and all across the Midwest.

The challenge was so successful that the Beasley National School of soccer has decided to offer a free, week long, virtual Beasley camp that kids can get registered for and participate in.

To sign up for the Beasley camp or to find out more information, click here.