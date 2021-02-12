Beasley on new stadium: It’s not just for soccer, it’s for the community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry presented a plan for a $150 million dollar project on the North River site of downtown Fort Wayne during Wednesday’s “State of the City” address, and international soccer star and Summit City native DaMarcus Beasley can’t wait.

Beasley spoke with WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini about the project, which prominently features a new soccer stadium that would be home to the city’s new professional soccer team, Fort Wayne F.C. Beasley is a co-owner of the team.

Beasley says while the soccer stadium is a major part of the project, he notes it isn’t just for soccer fans – it will be an anchor for the community. He points to the creation of jobs, possible tourism dollars, and an increase in business for nearby restaurants as reasons why the project would benefit more than just sports fans in Fort Wayne.