Basketball Hall of Fame set to announce 2020 class

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are all expected to be officially announced as part of the 2020 class of enshrinees by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The selections are typically revealed at college basketball’s Final Four. But with sports shut down because of the global coronavirus pandemic, the announcement will be televised from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut.

There are five additional finalists alongside Bryant, Duncan and Garnett: Tamika Catchings, Rudy Tomjanovich, Eddie Sutton, Barbara Stevens and Kim Mulkey.

  • FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2007, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, top, goes up for a shot between Boston Celtics’ Paul Pierce, left, and Al Jefferson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Branimir Kvartuc, File)
  • FILE – In this May 6, 2008, file photo, Boston Celtics’ Kevin Garnett gestures to the crowd just before tipoff of Game 1 of an NBA Eastern Conference semifinal basketball series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
  • Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a call against her team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • FILE – In this Jan. 18, 1998, file photo, Houston Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich signals his team during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago. (AP Photo/Michael S. Green, File)
  • FILE – In this June 23, 2005, file photo, San Antonio Spurs’ Tim Duncan (21) holds his MVP trophy, left, and the NBA basketball Championship trophy, right, after San Antonio vbeat the Detroit Pistons 81-74 to win Game 7 of the NBA finals in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

