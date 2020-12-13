Ball St.’s top running back opts out of MAC title game

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State will play Friday’s Mid-American Conference championship game without top running back Caleb Huntley, who says he is opting out of the rest of this season.

Instead, the 5-foot-10, 229-pound Atlanta native will focus on preparing for April’s NFL draft.

Huntley rushed for 437 yards and six touchdowns in the Cardinals first three games extending his streak of consecutive 100-yard games to seven.

But he missed the last three with an undisclosed injury.