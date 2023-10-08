FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With Komets training camp looming, Fort Wayne is getting some extra bodies on the preseason roster from their AHL affiliate.
On Sunday, Bakersfield assigned eight players to the Komets:
- Alexis D’Aoust – Forward
- Cameron Wright – Forward
- Ture Linden – Forward
- Jake Johnson – Defenseman
- Noah Ganske – Defenseman
- Matthew Wedman – Forward
- Nolan Volcan – Forward
- Morgan Adams-Moisan – Forward
Meanwhile, forward Xavier Cormier was also assigned to Fort Wayne by the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers.
The Komets kick off training camp with first-year head coach Jesse Kallechy on Monday.