MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will be without star receiver Tyreek Hill when they face the New York Jets on Sunday.

Hill had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury and did not practice this week after he landed awkwardly on his left ankle while being tackled against the Tennessee Titans.

He went down briefly and grabbed at his left leg. He began limping off the field, then ran off. Hill stood on the sideline with his helmet in his hand as the second quarter started and did not return until there were about six minutes left in the third quarter.

He was limited to 34 snaps, four catches and 61 yards.

Hill said after the game that he was in a lot of pain and couldn’t move and change directions like he normally would. Coach Mike McDaniel said this week that the team would not play Hill if there was a risk of further injuring his ankle.

The All-Pro receiver leads the NFL with 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns and entered Week 15 on pace for the first 2,000-yard receiving season in league history. He will miss his first regular-season game since being traded to Miami last March.

The Dolphins will also be without both starting safeties DeShon Elliott (concussion protocol) and Jevon Holland (knees) and starting cornerback Xavien Howard (hip).

