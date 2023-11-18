BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Michael Pratt became Tulane’s career passing leader, throwing for three touchdowns in his South Florida homecoming to lead No. 17 Tulane to a 24-8 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Pratt, who attended high school in Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach, completed 21 of 28 passes for 252 yards to help Tulane (10-1, 7-0, No. 24 CFP) stay atop the American Athletic Conference. He’s now thrown for 9,239 yards for the Green Wave.

“He’s the greatest quarterback in Tulane history,” coach Willie Fritz said. “He really is. We’ve had great quarterbacks here. I’m not trying to diminish that. But when you put in his statistics plus the wins that he’s got, he’s done a tremendous job.”

Tulane extended its winning streak to nine games, but recent victories haven’t come easily. Saturday marked the first time in five games the Green Wave won by more than one score.

“For us, after the last few weeks, it’s kind of a blowout,” Fritz joked.

Even without injured starting wide receivers JhaQuan Jackson and Lawrence Keys, Pratt easily dissected the FAU (4-7, 3-4) defense.

Pratt and the Green Wave effectively put the game out of reach with his second touchdown connection with Chris Carter on the opening possession of the second half. The 8-yard pass play capped an 11-play, 55-yard drive, giving Tulane a 21-0 lead.

“That’s a hell of a team led by a hell of a man and a hell of a quarterback,” FAU coach Tom Herman said.

Carter, who had three catches for 26 yards, entered Saturday with only six receptions, none for touchdowns.

“I think he did a really good job of creating separation, making great catches and getting in the end zone,” Pratt said.

Pratt’s 9-yard touchdown passes, the first to Carter and the second to Chris Brazzell, sent Tulane into halftime with a 14-0 lead.

FAU’s points came on Daniel Richardson’s 4-yard pass to Khalil Brantley and a two-point conversion.

“I’m actually proud of our fight,” Herman said. “I know the scoreboard feels probably like it did the last couple weeks, but we fought our tails off.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Tulane: Tulane began the day among four teams still vying for a spot in the AAC championship game. The Green Wave will guarantee themselves a spot if they beat UTSA at home Friday.

Florida Atlantic: FAU won its first two AAC games but hasn’t recorded a win in November. This loss ensures that Herman’s first season as coach won’t end with a bowl bid.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Green Wave, seeking a second straight New Year’s Six bowl game, could move up in the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Tulane: Host UTSA on Friday.

Florida Atlantic: Visits Rice next Saturday.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football