INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts will activate All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor this week and he could play Sunday against Tennessee.

Coach Shane Steichen told reporters Monday he expects Taylor to practice starting Wednesday and the team will then evaluate whether he’s ready to start playing in games.

The former Wisconsin Badgers and New Jersey prep star missed all of the Colts offseason workouts following offseason ankle surgery and spent all of training camp and the first four weeks of the regular season on the PUP list.

Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing champ who rushed for nearly 3,000 combined yards in his first two seasons, has been mired in an ugly contact dispute with the team. He is in the final year of his rookie contract and was hoping to cash in with an extension before this season.

Steichen said he has been speaking with Taylor regularly and that his top rusher is eager to get back to work.

