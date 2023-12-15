PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal injured his right ankle during the first quarter of Friday night’s game against the New York Knicks and won’t return, according to the team.

It’s another blow for the Suns’ All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal, which has played together for just one other game this season, and that was in Wednesday night’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The 30-year-old Beal took a 3-point shot in the first quarter, which he made, but he landed on the foot of New York’s Donte DiVincenzo, who was called for a Flagrant 1 because he didn’t allow Beal a space to land.

Beal was on the ground for a few minutes, writhing in pain. He eventually got up to make his free throw, but then went to the locker room.

The three-time All-Star was playing in just his sixth game this season. He has dealt with a sore back for much of the past two months. Durant and Booker have also missed time this season with various injuries.

Beal had six points against the Knicks before leaving with the injury.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba