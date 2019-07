ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – From Angola to West Lafayette.

Hornets safety Ryan Brandt committed to Purdue football. He was the lone junior on the Fab15 last year.

Brandt said he wanted to make this decision early because Big Ten offers are a rare commodity. The safety jumped at the opportunity to play at the highest level of college football.

He will play his senior season at Angola without this decision looming and can focus on being ready for the next level.