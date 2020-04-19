Angola Motor Sports Speedway readies for racing

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been a long off-season for racing fans and drivers alike, now the only thing that prevents an opening night at the Angola Motor Sports Speedway is a caution flag called, “Corona.”

The track has a pretty busy schedule this season and if races begin getting pushed back, that would mean more “double-headers” to get all the races complete prior to October 4th which is when racing has to be done at the track for the season.

As of now, the track is still on schedule to open their gates for the first race night of the season on May 16th and barring any major news, that will remain the plan.

To stay up to date with the latest information on Angola Motor Sports Speedway, visit the track’s website.