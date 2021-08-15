Allmendinger gets 1st Indy win in crash-marred Brickyard 200

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – AJ Allmendinger took advantage of two frightening multi-car crashes, the leader getting spun out and a penalty, all in the last five laps, to win the Brickyard 200.

He beat Ryan Blaney by 0.929 seconds in the first Cup race held on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

But the victory was overshadowed by two big pileups in the final five laps that appeared to be caused by the curbing on the track. Sixteen cars were involved but NASCAR officials did not report any serious injuries.