FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a home course advantage for Patrick Allgeier.

The former Bishop Dwenger and current Butler golfer maintains his lead at the FWCA City Tournament through two rounds. He posts a 68 on Sunday to hold a three shot advantage going into the final round.

Allgeier is trailed by former state champion from the Saints, Logan Ryan. He shot a 68 as well.

The final round of the City Tournament will take place on Monday.

Click HERE for full results.