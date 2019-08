FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Instead of golf, Patrick Allgeier was playing limbo at the FWGA City Tournament.

The former Bishop Dwenger and current Butler golfer posts a 64 (-7) in the opening round. He holds the lead at Pine Valley Country Club.

Former state champion Logan Ryan is a few shots of Allgeier’s scorching pace with a 67 (-4)

Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on Sunday and Monday.

Click HERE for full results.