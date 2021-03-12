AG Rokita: Look out for March Madness ticket scams

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning basketball fans to watch out for fake ticket scams ahead of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Indiana.

High-profile sporting events are often prime targets for scammers trying to take advantage of desperate last-minute buyers or those looking for a good deal, the press release said.

“As Indiana prepares to play host to the biggest basketball tournament of the year, Hoosiers should do their research and exercise caution before making any online ticket purchases,” Attorney General Rokita said. “I am committed to protecting Indiana consumers and our Office’s Consumer Protection Division is ready to assist consumers if they become victims of fraud.”

Attorney General Rokita and the Office of the Indiana Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division shared the following tips to avoid ticket scams:

Buy tickets from a trusted vendor or official website.

Understand what the vendor’s refund, exchange or return policy is before purchasing tickets.

Use a credit card to purchase tickets and avoid using cash, gift cards or wire money for tickets you have found online.

Be wary of advertisements with extremely discounted prices. If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Hoosiers are asked to contact the Office of the Indiana Attorney General regarding any suspected scams or scam attempts. Consumers may file a complaint online by visiting indianaconsumer.com or by calling 1-800-382-5516.

March Madness runs from March 14 – April 5.