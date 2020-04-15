After trade for DT Buckner, Colts likely to turn to offense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — After trading away their first-round pick for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, the Indianapolis Colts are expected to find offensive help in next week’s draft.

General manager Chris Ballard starts the weekend with seven selections including two in the second round: Nos. 34 and 44 overall.

Indy’s receiving corps needs an upgrade and Ballard might look for a tight end, too.

But the big question is whether Ballard will use a pick on a potential long-term successor to Andrew Luck.

