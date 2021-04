FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Komets announced that a limited number of additional tickets will be available for purchase for this weekend’s games versus Jacksonville and Wheeling.

The Komets said the tickets are available due to Allen County staying Code Yellow in the statewide county-by-county metrics map, which can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

Tickets are on sale now at the War Memorial Coliseum Memorial ticket office.

