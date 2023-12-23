CORALVILLE, Iowa (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Komets wrapped up their three-game series against the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday. The Komets dropped game one Thursday by a score of 2-4 before responding with wins of 6-2 Friday and 4-1 Saturday.

Komet captain Morgan Adams-Moisan led the way with three of the teams twelve goals across the three-game series. Shawn Szydlowski also recorded his 500th point with the team Friday.

After Saturday’s action, the Komets sit at 14-9-1 on the season and are 2nd in the Central standings.

The Komets travel to Kalamazoo on Wednesday to take on the Wings. Puck drop set for 7 p.m.