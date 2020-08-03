Adams County health officer limits fans at high school sporting events

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Adams County schools will play sports this year with no fans – for the most part.

Adams County Health Officer Michael Ainsworth, MD said Monday that fans would not be allowed at events at the county’s three high schools, with an exception: senior athletes can have four adults at their games. Otherwise, only coaches and essential personnel will be permitted at games.

No fans from visiting schools will be allowed, with the exception of games played within the county. Senior parents can also travel to away games at in-county schools, Ainsworth said.

Ainsworth said the coronavirus pandemic required “some changes,” but Adams County’s low infection rates allowed some leniency.

“These changes are intended to keep the students, faculty, staff, coaches as well as all families involved safe and healthy,” said Ainsworth. “It is also hoped that these plans will allow us to keep the students physically in school and allowed to participate in extracurricular activities.”

Ainsworth said the plan could be amended and fans could be prohibited entirely if the county’s infection rate increases at any time. On the other end, if things improve, he said more positive changes may follow.

“If we start to see some light at the end of the tunnel then some of the restrictions may be slowly lifted and progress monitored,” Ainsworth said.

“Remember, the most important thing is that the kids get to participate.”

Adams County has 81 total coronavirus cases and two deaths as of Monday, according to Indiana State Department of Health records.