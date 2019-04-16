Acevedo Spins Quality Start in Loss To Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio – - Angel Acevedo turned in a quality start, but the TinCaps fell to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 4-0, on a cool Monday night at Fifth Third Field.

The 20-year-old right-hander from Venezuela went six innings, yielding only two unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning. Acevedo struck out a career-high seven and didn’t walk a single batter as he limited the Dragons (4-7) to four hits.

However, the ‘Caps (7-5) were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left nine one base as they were shut out for the first time this season. Fort Wayne entered the game leading the Midwest League in runs, averaging more than 5 per game.

Left fielder Grant Little doubled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to eight games and reach base for the 10th time in as many games played this season, but that was the lone extra-base hit of the game for the TinCaps, who totaled four hits, a walk, and a hit batter. Right fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton was the one hit by a pitch. He, too, has reached base safely in all 10 games he’s played in this year.

Dayton added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth.

Next Game

Tuesday, April 16 @ Dayton (7:00 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Ryan Weathers

- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Jhon De Jesus

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn