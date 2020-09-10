Trevor Lawrence, No. 1 Clemson begin another title chase

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence greets fans as he arrives for the team’s NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Clemson, S.C. Lawrence and girlfriend Marissa Mowry have restarted their efforts to raise funds for those affected from the coronavirus in his Georgia hometown and the area of Upstate South Carolina where their colleges are located. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

Trevor Lawrence has lost only once since taking over as Clemson’s starting quarterback in 2018.

But that one defeat was a big one, a lopsided 42-25 loss to LSU in last year’s College Football Playoff championship game.

While that certainly provides some measure of motivation this season entering Saturday night’s season opener at Wake Forest, Lawrence insists he isn’t going to allow himself to be consumed with the task of helping the Tigers reach the title game for the fifth time in six seasons.

He’s vowed that he’s going to enjoy the journey rather than focusing on the destination.

The Tigers and Deacons kickoff at 7:30 p.m. in Winston-Salem. The game will be televised on ABC.