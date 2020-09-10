Doeren, Wolfpack aim for strong bounceback from 4-win season

North Carolina State’s Alim McNeill (29) ties up Syracuse’s Abdul Adams (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren is hoping to see his Wolfpack make a big step forward after last year’s stumble.

N.C. State won just four games last year with a youth-laden roster. The Wolfpack had gone to five straight bowls while posting back-to-back nine-win seasons previously.

Doeren says he likes the team’s “dissatisfaction” about last year’s results.

The changes include Doeren bringing in five new assistant coaches.

That includes the arrival of Tim Beck as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

N.C. State opens the season Sept. 19 against Wake Forest for an instate Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.

The Wolfpack and Virginia Tech were scheduled to play Sept. 12 in Blacksburg but that game was delayed two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak at N.C. State’s athletic department.