Abrams placed on 7-day injured list for TinCaps

Dick Corbett Head Football Coach Brian Kelly has named seven captains for his program in 2019. Ian Book, Jalen Elliott, Chris Finke, Alohi Gilman, Robert Hainsey, Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara will serve in the role this fall for the Fighting Irish.

The group matches the all-time high for captains in a single season, with the Irish naming seven captains for the 2017 season. DeShone Kizer, Greer Martini, Mike McGlinchey, Nyles Morgan, Quenton Nelson, Drue Tranquill and Austin Webster were selected for the post that season (Kizer went on to declare for the NFL Draft that season, giving the Irish six during the year).