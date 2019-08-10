Abrams placed on 7-day injured list for TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Not long after arriving in Fort Wayne, CJ Abrams will miss some time.
The first round pick by the Padres in 2019 joined the TinCaps at the beginning of August. He played just a couple games and recorded two hits in eight plate appearances.
Effective Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
– Shortstop CJ Abrams placed on Fort Wayne’s 7-Day Injured List (left shoulder contusion)
Effective Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
– Infielder Kelvin Alarcon transferred to Fort Wayne from the Short-Season Tri-City Dust Devils (uniform: #9)