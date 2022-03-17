FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re a basketball buff, you might think filling out your bracket is like taking candy from a baby. But what about taking candy from an 11-year old and an 8-year old?

That’s a little harder to do, as Caroline & Lucia Marini proved while making their picks for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The daughters of WANE sports director Glenn Marini are back this year to fill out their bracket in a wacky way, and this season they used jelly beans, Skittles, and gummi bears to pick a truly ‘sweet’ sixteen & beyond!