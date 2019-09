SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Julian Okwara had three of Notre Dame's eight sacks and caused a fumble that was returned for a touchdown as the 10th-ranked Fighting Irish overcame a halftime deficit to beat No. 18 Virginia 35-20 on Saturday.

Notre Dame (3-1), coming off a 23-14 loss at No. 3 Georgia, trailed 17-14 at the break and then had the Cavaliers (4-1) complete a successful onside kick to open the second half. The Notre Dame defense held, setting the tone for the second half with five of its eight sacks in the third quarter.