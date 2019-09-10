9/10 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus aptly wrapped up two days of golf at Sycamore Hills by holing a 35-foot putt on Tuesday on the 18th hole of the Sycamore Hills National Pro Scratch Invitational.

Nicklaus, who played with friend and local business leader Tom Kelley, designed the course that debuted in 1989. He says he's played Sycamore a handful of times, but this was his first time back since the course was redesigned about seven years ago.