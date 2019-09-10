9/10 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 10, 2019, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Avon (8) 3-0 294 1
  2. Warren Central (6) 2-1 288 2
  3. Carmel – 2-1 230 3
  4. Lafayette Jeff (1) 3-0 204 4
  5. Ft. Wayne Snider (1) 3-0 166 6
  6. Brownsburg – 2-1 158 5
  7. Fishers – 3-0 140 7
  8. Westfield – 3-0 110 10
  9. Homestead – 3-0 74 NR
  10. Center Grove – 0-3 24 9
    Others receiving votes: Lawrence Central 16. Lawrence North 14. Southport 14. Merrillville 12. Lake Central 10. Indpls Ben Davis 2. Penn 2. Warsaw 2.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Palestine (15) 3-0 318 1
  2. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-0 256 T3
  3. Valparaiso (1) 3-0 254 T3
  4. Indpls Cathedral – 2-1 228 2
  5. Concord – 3-0 164 5
  6. Terre Haute South – 3-0 144 6
  7. Elkhart Central – 3-0 120 7
  8. Michigan City – 2-1 112 8
  9. Bloomington South – 2-1 56 NR
  10. Mishawaka – 3-0 38 NR
    Others receiving votes: Franklin 18. Plainfield 14. Bloomington North 12. Castle 12. Lafayette Harrison 6. Decatur Central 4. Seymour 4.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Mooresville (4) 3-0 274 T2
  2. E. Central (7) 3-0 268 1
  3. New Prairie (2) 3-0 248 T2
  4. Ev. Memorial – 3-0 180 7
    (tie) Mississinewa (1) 3-0 180 5
  5. Delta (1) 3-0 142 10
  6. Marion – 2-1 130 6
  7. E. Noble (1) 3-0 124 8
  8. Martinsville – 2-1 50 4
  9. Plymouth – 2-1 42 NR
    Others receiving votes: Northridge 34. Greenwood 28. DeKalb 16. Ev. Central 14. Leo 12. NorthWood 10. Northview 4. Silver Creek 2. S. Bend Riley 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Chatard (15) 3-0 318 1
  2. Gibson Southern (1) 3-0 252 2
  3. W. Lafayette – 2-1 238 4
  4. Heritage Hills – 3-0 224 3
  5. Guerin Catholic – 3-0 178 5
  6. Mishawaka Marian – 3-0 172 6
  7. Brownstown – 3-0 118 7
  8. Indpls Brebeuf – 2-1 96 8
  9. Southridge – 3-0 68 9
  10. Knox – 3-0 38 T10
    Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Concordia 20. Yorktown 18. Franklin Co. 6. Edgewood 6. Lawrenceburg 2. Jimtown 2. Tri-West 2. W. Vigo 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Ev. Mater Dei (3) 3-0 290 2
  2. Indpls Scecina (11) 3-0 288 1
  3. Cass (2) 3-0 240 3
  4. Western Boone – 2-1 198 6
  5. Rensselaer – 3-0 182 5
  6. Pioneer – 2-1 150 8
  7. Triton Central – 2-1 94 4
  8. Tipton – 3-0 86 NR
  9. Heritage Christian – 2-1 78 10
  10. LaVille – 2-1 40 7
    Others receiving votes: Lapel 32. Linton 30. Eastbrook 20. Andrean 16. Boone Grove 12. Ft. Wayne Luers 4.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (9) 3-0 294 1
  2. Adams Central (2) 3-0 256 3
  3. N. Vermillion (3) 3-0 250 2
  4. S. Adams (2) 3-0 238 4
  5. Churubusco – 3-0 170 6
  6. Parke Heritage – 3-0 156 7
  7. Southwood – 3-0 134 8
  8. Monroe Central – 2-1 86 5
  9. W. Washington – 3-0 76 9
  10. Attica – 3-0 70 10
    Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 16. Sheridan 10. N. Daviess 4.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss