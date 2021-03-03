400 more tickets available for Komets starting this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The ‘Jungle’ should be a little more full this weekend as the Allen County Health Department is allowing the Komets to sell 400 more tickets for home games starting with Friday and Saturday’s games against the Wheeling Nailers at War Memorial Coliseum.

According to a statement by the team, “The seats are available due to Allen County staying Code Yellow in the statewide county-by-county distributions map which can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.”

The tickets are on sale now at the War Memorial Coliseum Memorial ticket office.

According to Komets president Michael Franke over 100 of the new seats will be prime tickets.