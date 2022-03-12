(WANE) – Six northeast Indiana teams advanced to the second round of the NAIA tournament on Friday. A trip to the national tournament in Kansas City (men) and Sioux City, Iowa (women) were on the line during Saturday’s second round.

Winners of Saturday’s second round matchups will play in the round of 16 on Mar. 17 or 18.

NAIA Women’s Tournament

No. 11 Midway 50 No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan 86

NAIA Men’s Tournament

No. 10 Indiana Tech 47 No. 2 Indiana Wesleyan 70

No. 12 Huntington 80 No. 4 Faulkner 88

No. 7 Grace 90 No. 2 Olivet Nazarene 87

No. 5 Bethel 78 No. 4 Saint Francis 66