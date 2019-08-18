2019 Highlight Zone Preview: Southern Wells

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – In front of 7,784 fans (the 15th sellout crowd of the season), the TinCaps rallied from an early deficit en route to a 3-2 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate) on a warm summer night. Fort Wayne has now won nine of its last 11 games at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps (23-31, 56-66) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a no-doubt Ethan Skender home run to left field in the second inning. Since joining Fort Wayne on July 14, Skender is batting .320 in 27 games with nine extra-base hits and 19 RBIs.