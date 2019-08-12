2019 Highlight Zone Preview: South Adams Starfires

Ryan Weathers kept the Cubs (27-22, 64-53) in check during his start, tossing five innings of one-run ball with 0 walks. The 7th overall pick in the 2018 Draft has not issued a walk in his last three starts (16 innings). Weathers retired 13 of the final 16 batters he faced.

The TinCaps (20-29, 53-64) then raced ahead on the back of one run in the fourth and two more runs in the fifth. Justin Lopez’s RBI double brought home the game-tying run in the fourth. During his last 19 games (dating back to July 21), the 19-year-old is batting .324 with five doubles and 11 RBIs. The fifth inning featured two runs scored on two hits, an error, and three stolen bases (two by Tucupita Marcano).