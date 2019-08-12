South Adams Starfires – Head Coach Grant Moser (5th season, 23-20 overall)
2018: 7-3 record
2019 Opener: August 23rd at Winchester
Outlook: The Starfires continue to be a team to reckon with on Friday night’s in the ACAC as South Adams has won a total of 22 games over the last 3 season. It starts with quarterback James Arnold, who enters his third season as a starter after throwing for 1,645 yards and 17 TDs last fall. 6-foot-4 junior tight end Nick Miller will be a match-up problem for opposing teams, while a healthy Nic Stuber will help on both sides of the ball. Receiver/defensive back Drew Stutzman returns after tallying 20 receptions for 386 yards and 6 TDs as a sophomore. Caleb Augsburger, Zach Loshe, Braden Baumer, and Grady Sprunger will be counted on in the trenches.
2019 Highlight Zone Preview: South Adams Starfires
