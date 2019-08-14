East Noble Knights – Head Coach Luke Amstutz (8th season at ENHS, 56-20 with Knights, 82-35 in 12th year overall)
2018: 9-2 record
2019 Opener: August 23rd at Plymouth
Outlook: While many coaches have to fret about finding a new starting quarterback East Noble won’t have that problem, returning one of the area’s top signal-callers in senior Bailey Parker. As a junior Parker threw for 1,597 yards and 13 TDs and rushed for 797 yards and 9 more scores. He’s received scholarship offers from Valpo and St. Francis, though many college are recruiting him as a defensive back. The Knights will have to replace Fab 15 selection Kaiden Harshberger (signed with Trine), Nolan Mallas (Trine), and Spencer Pattee (St. Francis) but track and field standouts Gage Ernsberger and Joe Painter could be counted on to fill larger roles in 2019 along with Jacob VanGorder.
2019 Highlight Zone Preview: East Noble Knights
