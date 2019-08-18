Bluffton Tigers – Head Coach Brent Kunkel (3rd season, 12-11 overall)
2018: 7-5 record
2019 Opener: August 23rd at Northfield
Outlook: The Tigers made it all the way to the 2A sectional title game in Brent Kunkel’s second season, falling to Bremen 42-13 in Bluffton that night. They have a huge hole in the offensive backfield as Fab 15 selection Everett Johnson (who signed with St. Francis) has graduated. Johnson set a school record with 2,117 rushing yards last season, 10th best in the state. The Tigers will also miss quarterback Gavin King, Cody Mittlestdt, Blake Kizer, Andre Hughes, Ethan Kitt, and Levi Boots among others. Hayden Nern, Cameron Coleman, and Kaden Gerber are among the returnees that will be counted on to play bigger roles in 2019.
2019 Highlight Zone Preview: Bluffton Tigers
