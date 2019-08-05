2019 Highlight Zone Preview: Bishop Dwenger Saints

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – TinCaps left-handed pitcher Joey Cantillo has won the Midwest League’s Pitcher of the Week Award for the week of July 29-Aug. 4, the league announced on Monday. The 19-year-old from Hawaii now has won the award three times this season—something no Fort Wayne player has ever done before. He’s also the first Midwest League pitcher to achieve the feat three times in a season since Zack Erwin of the Beloit Snappers in 2017.

“I appreciate the recognition,” Cantillo said. “But it’s only possible with the help of my teammates and coaches, and I know I need to continue working hard to improve.”