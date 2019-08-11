Adams Central Jets – Head Coach Michael Mosser (11 seasons, 80-40 overall)
2018: 13-1 record, 1A regional championship
2019 Opener: August 23rd at Bellmont
Outlook: The Jets were flying high in 2018, riding a strong senior class all the way to the 1A semi-state game where they fell to eventual state champ Pioneer, a team led by Mr. Football and Notre Dame recruit Jack Kiser. Gone is two-time Fab 15 selection Logan Macklin due to graduation. Stalwarts Parker Bates, Colton Yergler, Jalen Hammond, Jashawn Berlanga, Chase Peterson, and Bailea Sprunger have also graduated, leaving Ben Voirol and Joseph Collier among the players who will need to step up in Monroe this fall.
2019 Highlight Zone Preview: Adams Central Jets
Adams Central Jets – Head Coach Michael Mosser (11 seasons, 80-40 overall)