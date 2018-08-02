2018 Highlight Zone Preview: Wayne Generals Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - We've said it before - and we'll say it again - Wayne is ready for a breakout year.

The Generals have doubled their win total each of the last two years; from 0-10 in 2015 to 2-8 in 2016 and finally to 5-7 last season. Wayne opens the year against Bishop Dwenger on August 17th.

If you blink you might just miss Craig Young Jr. The senior finished 3rd in the 100 meter dash finals in track. The wide out and defensive back committed to Ohio State this offseason and will be focal point on this team.