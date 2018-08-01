2018 Highlight Zone Preview: South Side Archers Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A turnaround takes time and South Side is done being patient.

The Archers haven't posted a winning record since 2009 but they also haven't had this many seniors on the field in quite some time. South Side opens the season against Concordia Lutheran on August 17th.

Head coach Roosevelt Norfleet leads a group of 22 seniors that are optimistic about changing this trend.

A focal point to this reversal of fortunes is South Side's "Mr. Versatility" Omar Jackson. Last season, he played a myriad of positions. On offense he scored a pair of touchdown through the air and a pair on the ground and on defense he recorded five interceptions.

Jackson will play mostly quarterback and safety - as well as return some kicks and punts.