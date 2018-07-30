2018 Highlight Zone Preview: Snider Panthers Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Snider is for whom the bell tolls right now in Fort Wayne.

The Panthers have claimed back-to-back SAC titles, 11 straight sectionals titles and somehow they want more. They open the season against North Side on August 17th.

They haven't lost a regular season game in over two years but those postseason losses don't sit well with this team. Last season they surrendered a 14-point second half lead in regionals to Carmel to end the year.

If the Panthers want to ring that victory bell for another year, they'll have to do so with core leaders like Lawrence Johnson. He graduated and is now playing at Purdue.

Tight end Simon Dellinger will shoulder more of the responsibility as he comes off a season with 15 catches, 223 yards and four touchdowns. He will be a major factor on the Panthers offense this year as well.