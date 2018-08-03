2018 Highlight Zone Preview: North Side Legends

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Head coach Michael Brevard's first foray into being a head coach in the SAC didn't go as planned last season as the Legends finished without a win, but he's hoping North Side can build from that experience in 2018.

Quarterback Ronald Collins III is back after earning starting experience as a freshman last fall. He threw for 633 yards and 4 TDs. R.J. Armstrong (29 receptions, 360 yards, 3 TDs) will lead the receiving corp while some new names will help boost the running game behind a line that features senior Reginald Telemaque.

Defensively, talented Jalen Lockett graduated and is now at Marian, but Jaylen Harris will be counted on to lead the secondary. Linebacker Quincy Moore and defensive lineman Arvonta Taylor will be leaders on the defensive side as well while Landon Clark will be counted on to help lead both the offensive and defensive line.

The Legends open the 2018 season on the road against Snider on August 17.