2018 Highlight Zone Preview: Concordia Cadets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Graduation hit hard after Concordia won state in 2016, but the Cadets still chalked up a winning record in 2017 by going 7-5 overall as one of the smallest schools in the SAC. Keeping that momentum rolling is goal as coach Tim Mannigel enters his ninth season leading the Maroon and White.

Receiver Kamari Anderson-Drew leads the offense after racking up 47 receptions for 1,020 yards and 10 TDs last fall as a junior despite injuries that had Concordia playing with its no. 3 quarterback for a third of the season.

Starting QB Jake Byrd returns after throwing for 1,692 yards and 13 TDs last season before his junior campaign ended with an injury. The Cadets will have to replace running back Marcus Morrow, who racked up 1,339 yards last season, but Concordia does return three starters along the offensive line.

Defensively, the Cadets will be anchored up front by Tristan Chambers and Liam Fletcher, while linebacker Michael Fairfield and defensive back Nick Craddock will be tasked with leading their position group.

The Cadets open the season August 17 at South Side.