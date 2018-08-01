2018 Highlight Zone Preview: Carroll Chargers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Carroll Chargers have turned thing around in the Doug Dinan era, and they don't expect 2018 to be a break from the new norm.

The Chargers have put together seven winning seasons in a row, including a 7-4 mark last fall.

To have success this fall Carroll will have to replace a number of key skill position players on offense. That includes quarterback Jack Miguel (2,476 yards passing yards, 22 TD passes in 2017), Purdue-bound track star Justin Becker (60 receptions for 1,176 yards & 9 TDs), and fellow receiver Jonathan Becker (44 receptions, 486 yards, 4 TDs).

Gaven Vogt, who racked up 30 catches last year at receiver, will transition to quarterback this fall. Nathan Harrah and Layton Mitchell will be his top targets.

Defensively, Terell Griffin and Bryce Pelkington will play key roles along the line. Micah Fretz will lead the linebacking corp, and he'll be counted on heavily with Jack Tranquill out with a knee injury. Ray Vollmer will be counted on to guide the secondary.

Carroll opens the 2018 season at Bishop Luers on August 17.