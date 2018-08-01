2018 Highlight Zone Preview: Bishop Luers Knights Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - 'Chasing 12' is again the motto for Bishop Luers.

The Knights have as rich a history of success as anyone in the state of Indiana. They've earned 11 state titles and are always looking to add more. Bishop Luers opens the season against Carroll on August 17th.

They have been seaching for that trophy number-12 since 2013 and they may be building at just the right moment to reach it.

Maybe it's an even year thing, in 2016 Jordan Presley earned a spot on the Fab 15. After transferring from Homestead to Bishop Luers, he missed the cut despite rushing for over 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns. Now in 2018, the running back-defensive back has big plans for himself and the team.